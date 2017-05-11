E-paper

Mumbai: Major blaze at Versova; firefighters deployed to spot

By mid-day online correspondent | Mumbai | Posted 9 minutes agoNow Available on the mid-day iOS App, Download Now

The fire at Versova. Pic/Twitter
The fire at Versova. Pic/Twitter

A major blazed occurred on Thursday morning at the Kino Cottage area in Versova. Officials from the Mumbai Fire Brigade have been deployed at the site of the blaze.

 

One user tweeted, "Huge fire at Rock Beach road (Opp Barista), Versova. Please avoid the road and give way to emergency vehicles."

 

Another tweet said, "That looks like a nasty fire on #Versova beach...somewhere near Kino cottage. Hope everyone is safe."

Fire officials are yet to determine the cause of the fire. Sources at a fire department are of the opinion that the blaze could a Level 2, which is considered dangerous.

You May Like

MORE FROM JAGRAN

0 Comments

    Leave a Reply