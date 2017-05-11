Mumbai: Major blaze at Versova; firefighters deployed to spot



The fire at Versova. Pic/Twitter

A major blazed occurred on Thursday morning at the Kino Cottage area in Versova. Officials from the Mumbai Fire Brigade have been deployed at the site of the blaze.

Huge fire at Rock Beach road (Opp Barista), Versova. Please avoid the road and give way to emergency vehicles. — Devaiah Bopanna (@devaiahPB) May 11, 2017

That looks like a nasty fire on #Versova beach...somewhere near Kino cottage. Hope everyone is safe. pic.twitter.com/jsPTnhRL9b — Satyadeep Misra (@satyadeepmisra) May 11, 2017

Fire officials are yet to determine the cause of the fire. Sources at a fire department are of the opinion that the blaze could a Level 2, which is considered dangerous.