Mumbai: Major blaze at Versova; no casualties reported



The fire at Versova began at 10:30 am. Pic/Shailesh Bhatia

A major blazed occurred on Thursday morning at a bungalow in the Kino Cottage area in Versova. Officials from the Mumbai Fire Brigade have been deployed at the site of the blaze. No injuries have been reported.

Huge fire at Rock Beach road (Opp Barista), Versova. Please avoid the road and give way to emergency vehicles. — Devaiah Bopanna (@devaiahPB) May 11, 2017

One user tweeted, "Huge fire at Rock Beach road (Opp Barista), Versova. Please avoid the road and give way to emergency vehicles."



Images of the blaze in Versova have gone viral on Twitter. Pic/Shailesh Bhatia

That looks like a nasty fire on #Versova beach...somewhere near Kino cottage. Hope everyone is safe. pic.twitter.com/jsPTnhRL9b — Satyadeep Misra (@satyadeepmisra) May 11, 2017

Another tweet said, "That looks like a nasty fire on #Versova beach...somewhere near Kino cottage. Hope everyone is safe."

Fire officials are yet to determine the cause of the fire. Sources at a fire department are of the opinion that the blaze could a Level 2, which is considered dangerous.



Fire officials have ranked the Versova fire rather high on the danger scale. Pic/Shailesh Bhatia



The fire at Versova. Pic/Twitter

Kino Cottage in Seven Bunglows, Versova, is a landmark famous for its lush landscaped garden, overlooking the beach, which over the years have hosted numerous celebrity parties and film shootings.