Mumbai: Major fire breaks out at the famous R. K. Studios, no injuries reported

A major fire broke out at Mumbai's RK Studio ground floor on Saturday afternoon.
According to officials, the level-two fire was confined to electric wiring, electric installation, decoration equipment in 100×80 sq ft area on the ground floor of the building.
Six fire engines, five water tankers and 12 ambulances were rushed to the spot to douse the flames.
As of now, no injuries have been reported in the incident.
