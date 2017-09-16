Mumbai: Major fire breaks out at the famous R. K. Studios

Representational picture
A major fire broke out at the famous RK Studio at VN Purav Margin the city of Mumbai. Four fire tenders and three water tankers were immediately rushed to the spot.
The fire was confined to the electric wiring, electric installation, decoration equipment in 100×80 sq ft area on the ground floor of the structured building.
More details are awaited.
