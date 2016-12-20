Mumbai: Malad residents beat up man for raping 10-year-old

Residents of a building in Malad East beat up a man after they learnt that he had raped a 10-year-old girl in their premises. The girl was sent home after receiving treatment at a local hospital, while the accused has been admitted to a local hospital. The Dindoshi police has registered a case against the 35-year-old man.

The incident came to light on Thursday afternoon, when a Std V girl had gone out to play in a playground. While returning home, the accused, who lives in same building, spotted her. He called her on the pretext of giving her a chocolate and then grabbed the girl and took her to the building staircase, where he sexually assaulted her.

One of the residents heard her cries and rushed to help. Other residents also gathered at the spot and started beating up the accused. "We received a call at the control room, and immediately sent a team to the spot,” said an officer with the Dindoshi police.

The accused, who received severe injuries, was admitted to a hospital and is currently being treated. The Dindoshi police has booked the man under Sections 376 (Rape) and 506 (criminal intimidation) of the Indian Penal Code and Protection of Child Against Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act.