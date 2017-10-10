For the last seven months, residents of New Era junction in Malad have had sleepless nights thanks to the continuous drilling carried out every night for sewage line work. However, last night, things got out of hand when the work continued till as late as 3 am, forcing residents to call the police.

2 AM Monday: A picture taken by resident Hardik Shah shows work going on outside his home in the wee hours

According to resident Hardik Shah, repair work on a faulty sewage line began in February this year. "We were told the repairs would conclude before the monsoon. But it's been over seven months, and we have had no respite from the noise," said the marketing professional.

While we don't have a problem if work, no matter how noisy, is carried out in the day, at night, it robs us of sleep. Life is a living hell. Regulations assure residents that no construction work can be carried out after 11 pm in residential areas. How can the authorities flout their own rules?" he asked.

Vatsal Modi, another resident of the same locality, who is a media professional, said, "I hardly see them working during the day. The work begins in full swing after 11 pm on most days."

Last night, Shah walked down to repair site and questioned the workers. "I was told that they had been told to continue work till 4 am," he said.

Shah then tweeted to the Mumbai Police at 2.30am and received a response. Work was finally stopped at 3 am. According to Shah, members of his housing society had previously contemplated sending a written complaint to the civic body. "But, each time, we held ourselves back, thinking that the repairs were for our own good. But, the authorities were testing our patience."

When contacted, Sangeeta Hasnale, ward officer of the P-North ward, said that she would look into the matter. "We are carrying out micro-tunneling work on the sewage line in the said area. It's a lengthy process. I will inquire why work went on till late since no such orders were given."

