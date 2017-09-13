Mumbai: Malad school conducts 'half' exam

Students end up giving only half of the exam as school didn't receive question paper for orals



The annoyed teachers have alleged that the state education department's baseline test is useless. Representation pic

Around 600 students of the Fatimadevi English High School, Malad east, couldn't appear for the entire 60 marks Science paper in the baseline exam, as the school didn't receive the question paper for the orals, which have 10 marks. The annoyed teachers allege that the state education department's baseline test is useless.

No paper

On Tuesday, students of class VII and VIII were supposed to appear for the Science paper. However, according to the school, as the Education Department sent them a bundle of only the theory question paper, they couldn't conduct the entire exam. "We didn't receive the question paper of the oral and practical exam, so how could we have conducted it?" said Rajesh Pandya, Hindi teacher from Fatimadevi English High School.

Official speak

When contacted, Vikas Garad, HOD (Evaluation), Maharashtra Academic Authority, Pune said only this, "As per instructions to schools in state, they can take more than a day to conduct the oral exam depending on the class size.

Although we send 5% more question papers, as per the population data of school students mentioned on the UDISE (Unified District Information System for Education) website, problems arising in the distribution of question papers may be because of the dynamic nature of student migration. But we are taking measures to ensure that this will not happen in the next baseline test which will probably be held in November."

600

Number of students who gave the theory paper