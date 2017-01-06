Mumbai: Malls pay the price for overpriced water



Various malls and multiplexes in the city were completely taken by surprise when the Legal Metrology Organisation (LMO) cracked its whip on them following sudden inspections on Wednesday. The department has booked 17 establishments in Mumbai and Thane for selling packaged drinking water and cold drinks at rates higher than the MRP, sometimes even double of it.

The ones that faced the music include CR-2, Subway Hypercity Mall, Infinity Mall, Big Cinemas, Inorbit Mall, Oberoi Mall, Hub Mall, Movie Times Multiplex, Cinemax, Anupam Chitramandir in Mumbai and Orange Hotel and Restaurant at Viviana Mall in Thane. Responding to complaints, Controller of LMO and special inspector general Amitabh Gupta organised the drive with the help of Shirish Deshpande and his volunteers from Mumbai Grahak Panchayat. Following the inspection, 18 cases were registered under the Legal Metrology Act and Rules. These include 15 cases of charging double the MR and two cases of charging more than MRP.

Gupta said, “More action will be taken against these establishments in the upcoming days. We will chargesheet all of them as per the Legal Metrology Act.”