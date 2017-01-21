Mumbai: Man 'finds' missing father on Facebook

He says he informed the police about the image in which he recognised his 70-year-old father who went missing two years back, but cops have done nothing so far



Kamalakant Pandey had short-term memory loss

A man whose father went missing over two years ago, says he has seen him in a picture on Facebook and informed the police, but they are not helping him. However, police say they are looking into the information given.

Suresh Pandey, a medical representative from Vikhroli, has been looking for his father Kamalakant (70) everywhere, even online by scanning Facebook. Kamalakant worked with Mukund Steel Plant and retired in 2001. In 2015 after Suresh’s mother died, Kamalakant fell sick. He began to have short-term memory loss.



The picture on Facebook, in which Suresh says he recognised his father, to whom a cop is giving a blanket

In November 2015, Kamalakant told Suresh he was going to the Mumbadevi temple but did not come back. Suresh looked for him everywhere in the city and even went twice or thrice to the Mumbadevi temple and Masjid area.

He later approached Vikhroli Parksite police for help and lodged a missing complaint with them.

Seen in picture online

Suresh told mid-day, “Since then I have often been told by the police that they are searching for him. On January 5th when I was looking at Facebook, I saw a post uploaded by a Pradhanmantri-INDIA account, with the caption that police were distributing blankets to beggars. In the picture I recognised my father lying down on the street and one of the cops was giving him a blanket.”

Suresh immediately rushed to the police station and showed officers the post. But he said, “The police were not taking me seriously. They are not helping me. They are passing the responsibility from one officer to another.”

However, an officer from Parksite police station denied this. He said, “We are taking the information seriously and have given all details to our missing persons’ bureau.”