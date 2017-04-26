Mumbai: Man, two women found dead in house at Andheri





A 34-year-old man, his mother and another elderly woman were found dead at a tenement at a transit camp in suburban Andheri on Wednesday, police said.

Sameer Bharaskar (34) was found hanging from ceiling while his mother Meena (55) and another woman identified as Fatima Sheikh (60) were found lying dead on two beds in the same room, said a senior police official.



Sheikh was an acquaintance of the family who used to take care of Sameer when he was a child, police said. Preliminary probe suggested that Sameer could have killed the two women before committing suicide, said the officer, adding that autopsy reports were awaited. There was no sign of forced entry into the house.



There was a gap of about four hours between the death of Sameer and that of two women, the police officer said. The three were living in the transit camp for the last nine months. Sameer worked at a vada-paav eatery in Andheri and was said to be facing a financial problem. Further probe

is on.