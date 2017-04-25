Mumbai: Man accused of killing minor in Matunga boys' home acquitted

A sessions court acquitted a 34-year-old man, who was accused of murdering a minor at a children's home in Matunga in 2015. According to The Times of India, the accused Santosh Pakhare was acquitted due to lack of evidence after the defence pointed to discrepancies in the witnesses' statements.

Pakhare was admitted to David Sasson Children Home in Matunga on January 6, 2015, where the victim was also lodged for allegedly consuming drugs. The accused had already served time in the children's home back in 1997, for committing a murder when he was himself a minor.

Police were relying on the 17-year-old victim's dying statement, which was recorded by a cop, who was also a witness in the case, on his phone, which was taken at the hospital in which he was admitted. In it he apparently implicated Santosh Pakhare of subjecting him to a brutal assault on May 18, 2005.

The policeman who recorded the victim's dying statement at the hospital, claims that the deceased told him that Pakhare assaulted him using a cricket bat and stumps.

The minor was then bailed on May 20, 2015, and admitted to the hospital by his father, and succumbed to his injuries on May 28.

Another witness in the case, who was also an inmate of the children's home told the court that he, the victim and five others attempted to escape the establishment on the day of the incident. He and two others were nabbed by guards while two escaped. He alleged Pakhare, one of the monitors in the home assaulted them all.