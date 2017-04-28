Mumbai: Man hangs himself with girlfriend's dupatta at Aarey Colony after fight with her



The couple had gone to the Chhota Kashmir garden at Aarey Colony to sort out their problems, but then man hanged himself from a tree

A minor fight between a couple turned ugly when the man snatched the woman's dupatta and hanged himself from a tree in the Chhota Kashmir garden at Aarey Colony last morning. Asif Niyaz Shaikh (22) had taken his girlfriend, Sana (20), to the garden to talk their differences out.

Frequent fights

According to Aarey police, the couple had been dating for the last three years. While Sana works at a call centre in Andheri, Shaikh was unemployed. The police said Shaikh doubted her fidelity and also did not approve of her working, which often led to fights between them.

Around 9.30 am, when Shaikh saw Sana leaving for office in an autorickshaw, he followed her. At Sakinaka, Asif intercepted the vehicle and asked her to get off. Then, they took another autorickshaw and went to the Chhota Kashmir garden to sort out their problems. However, when they reached the spot, a fight erupted between them. As Sana refused to give up her job, Asif picked up a stone and hit her on the leg, leaving her injured. When she started crying, Asif apologised and tried to calm her down.

All comes to an end

The moment she decided to leave the place, Asif snatched her dupatta and threatened to commit suicide. Without paying any attention to his threats, she moved ahead, but in that time, he climbed up a tree and started making a noose.

On spotting this, Sana got terrified and began shouting for help. Within seconds, she got a policeman patrolling the area to the spot, but when they arrived, they saw Asif hanging from the tree.



The officer rushed him to a nearby hospital, but he was declared dead on arrival. Later, his body was sent to Siddharth Hospital for an autopsy.

An officer from Aarey police station said, "Based on the preliminary probe, we have registered an accidental death report. During inquiry, it was revealed that this was the third time that Asif had attempted suicide. Further investigation into the matter is on."