Mumbai Crime: Man arrested for allegedly murdering brother with cricket bat

A 35-year-old man was arrested for allegedly beating his brother to death with a cricket bat, at BDD Chawl number 5 in Naigaon around 9.30 pm. Bhoiwada police station sources say the accused Ajay Makwana murdered his younger brother Mukesh during an argument at their home, when the former was drunk.

According to The Indian Express, the accused Ajay, who worked as a sweeper at KEM Hospital, and his brother Mukesh would constantly fight. Ajay was an alcoholic, who would abuse their mother, 75-year-old Madhubai Makwana, after getting drunk, while Mukesh, who was unemployed treated her better, which led her to favour her younger son. This was a source of resentment for Ajay.

On the day of the incident, both brothers got into a scuffle, which resulted in Ajay striking Mukesh several times with a cricket bat. He fled after the latter collapsed after bleeding profusely. The accused's anger was triggered after their mother decided to side with Mukesh during the argument.

Mukesh was declared dead on arrival at KEM Hospital, which led to Ajay getting arrested and booked for his brother's murder. Cops say he was remanded in police custody until July 7 after being produced in court on Sunday.