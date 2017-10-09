Police has arrested a man for alleged kidnapping and sexual harassment of a three-and-half-year-old girl, who went missing from Wadala Truck Terminus (WTT) area in Central Mumbai, police said on Monday.





Nitin Tambatkar (25), an unemployed man, who stays close to the victim's home was arrested in the wee hours of today, they said. The girl went missing around 7.30 pm yesterday and offence of kidnapping was registered against an unidentified person accordingly, the official said. As the incident was serious in nature, WTT police formed special teams to search the victim and nab the accused, he said.



Around 12.30 am the police team found the girl near isolated area of mono rail depot with the accused, said Sushil Kamble, Senior Police Inspector of WTT Police Station. Police identified the girl and apprehended Tambatkar, the official said. The girl was later handed over to her mother, he said. During the interrogation it has been revealed that Tambatkar kidnapped the girl for sexual harassment, he added.



Tambatkar has been booked under sections 361 (kidnapping from lawful guardianship), 354 A of the IPC (sexual harassment) and relevant sections of POCSO (Prevention of Children from Sexual Offences Act-2012), the official said.