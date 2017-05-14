Mumbai: Man attacks doctor at Sion Hospital after his father dies

A resident doctor at Sion Hospital was manhandled on the premises by the son of a critically ill patient who passed away. Although a case has ben registered with the Sion Police on Thursday, no arrests have been made.

Police have booked the accused under sections 353 (assault or criminal force to deter public servant from discharge of his duty) and 506 (punishment for criminal intimidation) of the IPC and also invoked a section of the Medical Services Act.

According to The Times of India, Sion Police sources say that 23-year-old Sunil Kale, the deceased patient's son, who is a resident of Saki Naka, apparently caught hold of 26-year-old Dr Ajay Athawale's collar and pushed him after the latter declared his father dead.

Also read - Mumbai Crime: 3 women arrested for beating up lady doctor at Sion hospital

Cops say the patient, 52-year-old Prakash Kale, died during treatment on Thursday at Sion Hospital where he was transferred to from Ghatkopar's Rajawadi Hospital after his condition deteriorated.

The FIR registered with the Sion Police states that Sunil Kale started shouting at Athawale after the doctor declared his father dead claiming he had not received proper care at the hospital. He then proceeded to catch hold of his collar and attempted to hit him but was restrained by his brother and BMC security guards.

Also read: KEM Hospital gets additional security guards

Prakash Kale's body was handed over to his family following a post-mortem and Sion Hospital's dean Dr Suleman Merchant has questioned why an FIR was filed, when there was no actual assault.

It is interesting to note that this incident occurred despite the presence of security commandos deployed in civic-run hospitals to protect doctors from attacks.