Mumbai: Man booked for hiring minor to clean MSSA premises

The police have booked the 70-year-old general secretary of The Mumbai School Sports Association (MSSA) for allegedly hiring a 15-year-old boy to clean the premises. The accused, Esmero Figueiredo, has been booked under Child Care and Protection Act. Figueiredo was booked after Gaurav Shrinivas Sharma, 35, a fitness trainer, who resides in Thakurdwar, filed a complaint. According to the FIR, the complainant has stated that on Saturday morning, when he was routinely doing his fitness exercises, he spotted a minor boy sweeping and cleaning the ground and office premises of the Mumbai School Sports Association (MSSA) at North End, Mahapalika Marg.



Representational Image

On inquiring, the child (name withheld to protect identity) told Sharma that he is 15 years old and has been working there for the last 20 days. "I was shocked to see this. A child was working at a place where other children come to make their future. I immediately called the police control room to check if hiring a minor for work amounts to a crime. After the police informed me that the act amounts to a cognisable offence, I took him to the Azad Maidan police station and registered an FIR against the general secretary, Esmero Figueiredo," said Sharma.

He has alleged in the FIR that the minor boy was hired for work and was not being taken care of. He also added that the boy has not been paid his salary by the accused. Figueiredo is charged with Sections 75 and 79 of the Child Care and Protection Act. Inspector Subhash Borate of Azad Maidan police station said, "We have registered the case against Figueiredo and are further investigating the matter. Since he is over 60 years old, as per guidelines, we have not arrested him. Whenever required, we will call him for investigation."