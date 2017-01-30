Mumbai: Man caught with illegal gun turns out to be wanted killer

Arrested for possession of an illegal firearm, the police were surprised to learn that the man was a criminal wanted for the murder of a senior citizen in Badlapur two years ago. The Chunnabhatti police have handed the man over to the Badlapur police.

Acting on a tip-off on January 26, the Chunabhatti police had formed a team of 10 cops to catch Anwer Khan (28) from Chunabhatti. Khan was in possession of a country made pistol and two live bullets. The cops laid a trap around 4.30 am, caught Khan and seized the illegal firearm.

“While checking his past records, we found that he was involved in the murder of a senior citizen in Badlapur two years ago. We confirmed his identity with the Badlapur police,” said a police officer.

In 2015, Narayan Ganpat, 76, a jewellery businessman was murdered and the Badlapur police had registered a murder case against Khan.