Mumbai: Man hangs himself after fight with wife over New Year's Eve drinking plan

Upset that his wife didn’t entertain his drinking plans, a 33-year-old driver hanged himself to death.

On December 31, Ramchandra Yadav, a resident of Kandivali's Damu Nagar,, got into an argument with his wife after he brought four bottles of alcohol home. After the fight, she left the house with her two children. However, when she returned, she found Ramchandra had killed himself.

“We have registered an accidental death report,” Dilip Yadav, senior police inspector, Samata Nagar police station said.