Mumbai: Man convicted for molesting cop's wife, gets one year

A city magistrate court has convicted a Wadala resident for molesting the wife of a cop in public and sentenced him to one year's rigorous imprisonment.
The RAK Marg police arrested Satish Vishnu Naik, 30, on June 5, last year, for allegedly molesting a 28-year-old woman, who was the wife of a policeman.
According to the complainant, on June 4, around 10 pm, Naik had molested her near Shilping Centre on GD Ambekar Marg in Wadala (West). When the husband of the woman came to her rescue, Naik allegedly assaulted him. Following the incident, the woman called the police control room and later Naik, who had fled from the scene, was arrested form his residence. He was charged under sections 354, 323 and 504 of the Indian Penal Code.
A probe revealed that Naik and the complainant used to work in the same office. In 2012, Naik had once held her hand, after which the woman and her husband had reported the matter to the police. He was let out after a warning. However, last year, he went a step ahead and touched her inappropriately in public.
After going through all the evidence produced by the prosecution, magistrate Bohra found enough evidence against Naik to prove him guilty under sections 354, but no sufficient material to prove his guilt under the remaining two sections.
Considering the defence's submission and the severity of the offence, magistrate Bohra sentenced Naik to rigorous imprisonment for one year with a penalty of Rs 200.
