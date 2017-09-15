Mumbai: Man dies on tracks, GRP says they are unable to identify him

Woman, too, found on same tracks at Thane, but claims she does not know deceased man

The unidentified man, who was seriously injured, was found on the tracks near Thane station. Pics/ Sameer Markande

The Thane GRP and station officials found themselves in the middle of a strange situation shortly after midnight on Thursday. A horrifically injured man and slightly injured young woman were found lying on the tracks some distance from Thane station. While the man died on the way to the hospital, the girl, on recovering, said she had no recollection of how she landed in the hospital and said she did not know the dead man. The cops could find no identification on the man or in his belongings. At the moment the GRP cops have no idea what exactly happened last night.

Shortly after midnight, after receiving information that a train had been stopped on the tracks, ASI Rohitdas Asavle reached kilometre 32/9 to find a girl lying on tracks, injured. A little ahead, a badly injured and profusely bleeding man was lying on the tracks as well. Asavle immediately took the duo to Thane Civil Hospital. The unidentified man, who was breathing on the way to the hospital, was pronounced dead upon arrival by the doctors.

The woman, Sampreeti Das, who was also found lying on the tracks nearby

The woman though, identified as Sampreeti Das, 19, a resident of Dongri, said she was with two of her friends in the train when she fell asleep. "I don't remember anything after that. I went to sleep and when I woke up, I found myself in hospital," she said. The doctor at Thane hospital, who attended to her injuries when she arrived, said, "Although the man was dead upon arrival, the girl has no visible external injuries. She is only unable to lift her right hand."

Asavle said, "We have found the girl's phone and have called her relatives, but the man remains unidentified as of now. Nobody knows how the two came to be injured."