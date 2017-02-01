Mumbai: Man gets 10-year jail for slashing college student in 2015



Representational pic

A 33-year-old man has been convicted and sentenced to 10 years’ imprisonment for attempt to murder. He repeatedly slashed a 19-year-old girl in 2015 after she resisted his bid to steal her cell phone. The victim identified the accused Bacchu Ali in court.

According to a report in Times of India, the tendons and nerves of both hands of Pooja Das, a Vile Parle resident, were severed in the attack took place near Mithibai College. Das told the court that despite people being present as she screamed, no one came forward to help.

Recalling the shocking incident of March 2015, Das told the court, "I was continuously shouting and screaming. Many people were there but nobody came to rescue me as he was holding a knife and assaulting me repeatedly. Some people threw stones at that person. The accused then ran away.” The report added that Ali was employed as a cook in a hotel and was nabbed by a Juhu police team.

On March 15, 2015, when Das was on her way to work at 8 am, a man tried to snatch her phone. "I turned back and asked him what he was doing. He did not say anything and went back. I started walking ahead and kept the phone in my bag. Suddenly, he came from behind and started shouting, holding a knife. He was going to give a blow on my neck, so I started shouting for help," she recalled.

She further added, “He directly hit me on both my hands. I did not get a chance to run away. My hands got severe cuts and were bleeding. He repeatedly made blows with the knife on my hands. I also got a blow on the right side of my forehead.”

After Ali ran away, Das fell unconscious and later found herself at Cooper Hospital.