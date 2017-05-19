Mumbai: Man gets lifer for killing daughter's 15-year-old lover



Representational picture

A man was sentenced to life imprisonment by a sessions court in Mumbai for the murder of a 15-year-old boy, who eloped with his 19-year-old daughter in 2014. The accused's daughter committed suicide upon learning about her lover's death.

According to Hindustan Times, the man, Gulab Yadav, and his brother Subhash and accomplice Chandraprakash have been awarded life sentences for the crime. The trio were deemed guilty by the court of kidnapping, conspiracy and murder.

On May 28, 2014, the young couple Abhishek Yadav (15) and Gulab's daughter Risu (19) eloped from their village in Jaunpur, Uttar Pradesh. They arrived in Mumbai after which Risu's family caught them at Lokmanya Tilak Terminus.

All five left the place in a rickshaw, and Risu and Chandrakprakash were instructed by Yadav to get off near a dhaba and wait for him.

The prosecution said that Abhishek was taken to a hill near Nallasopara in the autorickshaw, where they proceeded to beat him to death and even threatened the auto-driver to keep mum about the incident. Abhishek's father, Vijay, a constable with India Reserve Battalion, were called by the duo, who informed him about their son's death and threatened him as well.

Vijay lodged a case with the Kurla Police after receiving the call. Abhishek's body was discovered by the Nallasopara Police, who were unable to identify him and thus buried his body.

The Kurla Police were successful in solving the case through call record data after which the trio was nabbed. 19 witnesses, which included Vijay, the deceased Abhishek's friend and the autorickshaw driver were examined by the prosecution.

The girl's family attempted to murder her on several occasions as well before she took the drastic step.