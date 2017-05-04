Mumbai: Man grabs girl's hand, says 'I love you'; gets 1-year jail term

A 22-year-old youth was sentenced to one year in jail for allegedly grabbing a 16-year-old girl's hand and saying, 'I love you' to her. The incident occurred in October 2015.

According to The Times of India, court sources say, the accused Khadse first verbally abused the girl when she was on her way home from college with her friend. He suddenly approached her and caught hold of her hand after which he said, 'I love you.' The terrified girl narrated the incident to her mother after reaching her residence.

Since Khadse was a neighbour, the woman took her daughter and her friend to Khadse's home, where she confronted her mother regarding the matter. On being rudely rebuffed, the girl's mother decided to lodge an FIR against him on October 8, 2015. Another reason to influence her decision to approach the cops was that her daughter had stopped going to college or her tuitions out of fear.

Although Khadse denied the allegations and claimed to be implicated by the girl's family, the special Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act court at Dindoshi deemed him guilty and sentenced him for outraging her modesty.

Khadse was already serving a jail term from October 29, 2015 to October 19, 2016 before his bail. His sentence will be set off against the time he was imprisoned.

Nevertheless, he has been acquitted of stalking charges by the court.