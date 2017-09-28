A 35-year-old man, Mohammed Amin, committed suicide by hanging himself at the bus stop nearVictoriaHigh School in Mahim last night. The deceased is survived by his wife and two children. The Mahim police are further investigating the matter.

A watchman at an ATM kiosk nearby claims that the police found out about the suicide around 11.15pm. “A police van was standing on the opposite road a little ahead and when they learnt about the incident, they ran to the spot. A huge crowd had already gathered there and the man was rushed to Sion hospital,” said a police constable.

Senior Police Inspector Milind Idekar of Mahim Police station said, “He was an alcoholic and use to frequently fight with his wife at home. In the wee hours of Wednesday, he committed suicide when he was in an inebriated state. It is clearly a suicide and there is no involvement of any other person in the incident.”