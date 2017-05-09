Mumbai: Man heading to hospital, hit by HC lawyer's driver in Bandra



Victim's car that was hit in the accident

A Kalyan resident, heading to visit his ailing father at Lilavati Hospital, met with an accident late last night and ended up in hospital with head injuries.

Muzzmil Khot, a dairy farm owner, was travelling to Lilavati with his brother, Sarwar Junaid Hulleck, when an allegedly drunk driver hit their Hyundai Verna. While Bandra cops have detained the driver, the duo has refused to file a complaint.

According to police sources, the accident took place near the Lilavati hospital. “The accused driver has been identified as Raj Kumar Mandal, and he was driving a Skoda that belongs to a high court lawyer. Mandal was driving in the wrong lane and hit a 2-foot divider before ramming into Khot's car. “Had there not been a divider between our vehicles, we wouldn't be alive now. The air balloon in Mandal's car saved him from injuries. We immediately informed the cops,” said Khot, who suffered injuries on his forehead.

The victim added, "I had asked Sarwar to drop me to the hospital so I could spend the night near my father. But, I ended up in hospital before I could reach my father. They conducted a CT scan as my head hit the steering wheel. We are waiting for the reports to arrive. Mandal was clearly driving under the influence of alcohol."

Khot refused to file charges as his father was in the hospital.

Police sources confirmed that Mandal was driving the car of a high court lawyer, who is out of town at the moment. "Mandal has been sent for medical tests to find out if he was driving under the influence of alcohol," said Imran Shaikh, sub-inspector, Bandra police station.