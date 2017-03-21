Mumbai: Man held for posting morphed image of UP CM Yogi Adityanath



Yogi Adityanath. File pic

A 19-year-old was held in Ghatkopar on Sunday for allegedly posting an image of a warrior king with the face of new Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, on Facebook.

According to a report in the Indian Express, people in Kamraj Nagar (Ghatkopar East) saw the image on Saturday night and then informed the Sambhaji Brigade, who found the post offensive.

“Members of the Sambhaji Brigade went to the home of the accused on Sunday, who immediately apologised and deleted the post. However, they insisted that he should face legal action and brought him to the police station,” a senior officer told the paper.

The report added that the accused has been identified as Rinku Gupta, and has booked for hurting the feelings of a community. He was placed under arrest by the Pant Nagar police.

In the report, it was also stated that tension in the area was already high as another man allegedly posted a morphed picture of a place of worship in Trombay. AIMIM corporator Shahnawaz Shaikh took part in a protest with locals outside Trombay police station, over the same.

Cops had to fire plastic bullets to control the situation after the mob burnt down a police vehicle. “Keeping that incident in mind, we immediately registered an offence and took the accused into custody before matters could get out hand and word of the incident could spread,” the officer further told the paper.

Investigations revealed that it was Gupta's friend who morphed the picture and sent it to him.