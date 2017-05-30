Mumbai: Man kidnaps kin's daughter after being denied Rs 20,000 loan

Mumbai Police's Crime Branch nabbed a 24-year-old, who ran a leather business and his friend for kidnapping his relative's 6-year-old daughter. Police sources say he took the step after he was refused a Rs 20,000 loan.

But, the kidnapping was unsuccessful as the accused chickened out and abandoned the girl in the vicinity, only to flee.

According to The Times of India, the Trombay Police, with whom a case of kidnapping was registered, apprehended him and his accomplice and are currently investigating the matter.

The accused Imran Shaikh had requested his relative, Mankhurd resident, Ikhlaq Shaikh, who is also in the leather business, to lend him a sum of Rs 20,000 for his wife's delivery. Having undergone a huge loss in his business, Imran approached Ikhlaq for the money.

Shaikh refused on the grounds that Imran has yet to return back money he lent earlier. Imran lost his temper and swore revenge. He then attempted to kidnap Ikhlaq's 6-year-old daughter Yasina, along with an accomplice, 36-year-old Abbas Khan, called Ikhlaq and demanded Rs 10 lakh for her safe return.

However, he didn't go through with the kidnapping plan out of fear.

The child mentioned that she was taken in an auto-rickshaw after the accused lured her with some sweets. She identified Imran from a family album, which her father showed her.