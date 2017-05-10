Mumbai: Man kills self by drinking poison over wife's 'affair' with neighbour

25-year-old commits suicide by consuming poison allegedly over his wife's affair. In his suicide note, he asks cops to punish his wife and her lover - allegedly one of their neighbours



The suicide note

A 25-year-old resident of Kandivli (East), committed suicide last night by consuming poison allegedly over his wife's affair with another man. Officials from Samta Nagar police station recovered a suicide note from his home at Wadar Pada, in which he said he wanted authorities to punish his wife and her lover - allegedly one of their neighbours.

The deceased has been identified as Kishor Parjapati. "He hails from Pali district in Rajasthan and worked in a shop here. We have recovered a suicide note, written in Hindi, in which he mentions having caught his wife and her lover red-handed. He also affixed his photo on the letter," said an officer.

Addressing cops in the suicide note, Parjapati wrote, "My wife and her lover are responsible for my death. I feel ashamed to step out of the house and face society. I wish both my wife and her lover are punished for driving me to death."

According to sources, Parjapati frequently caught his wife and her lover in compromising situations. "Locals said the couple used to fight a lot over the extra-marital affair. On Sunday, he had a huge fight with his wife. Following the tiff, his wife went to her parents' home," the officer said.

Unable to reach Parjapati over the phone, his wife went to their home around 11 pm, to find him dead. She immediately informed the cops.

Senior police inspector Dilip Yadav from Samta Nagar police station said, "We have registered an accidental death report and sent the body for an autopsy at Bhagwati Hospital. We will be speaking to his wife and neighbours for more information."