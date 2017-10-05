A fight over children's custody got bloody outside Mira Road police station after a Borivli resident attacked his estranged wife with a paper cutter on Tuesday. The Kanakiya police have arrested the 34-year-old for slashing the victim's face several times. He'd tried to flee, but officers caught him with the help of passers-by. The accused has been identified as Imran Khan and the victim as Sanobar Bhatt, 33.



Accused husband Imran Khan and victim Sanobar Bhatt. Pics/Hanif Patel

A bitter end

Police sources said Sanobar was born and brought up in Jammu and Kashmir. Her father Gulam Rasool Bhatt, 73, has been running a shop of Kashmiri shawls and mattresses in Colaba for the last 30 years. After completing her education, Sanobar, an interior designer, came to Mumbai and started living with her father in Mira Road. She and Khan got married in 2007 and have an eight-year-old daughter and a six-year-old son.

Also read: Mumbai Crime: Malvani man sets wife on fire, keeps her captive

"Khan has a construction business. Sanobar was his second wife. His first wife, a Borivli East resident, had filed a domestic violence case against him several years back and their divorce proceedings were on, something that Khan hid from Sanobar; she found out about all this a couple of years back," said an officer.

Fed up with the harassment and assault, in 2016, she decided to separate and took her kids and started living with her father. She also filed a domestic violence case against him and started their divorce proceedings.

Also read: Mumbai: Man thrashes lawyer friend for helping his wife

Day drama

After Khan moved court for his kids' custody, the court awarded him the same late last year. Later, Sanobar moved court alleging that he was not taking care of the two as per court guidelines. After that was verified, this May, she was given the children's custody.

On Tuesday afternoon, Khan went to meet Sanobar at her house, but she refused to see him. He allegedly threatened her to kill and pour acid on her face, and then, stormed off to the school to see the kids. Sanobar called up the school and asked authorities not to allow him to meet the children, rushing there herself. A fight ensued between them on the school premises, after which authorities called the police, who arrived and took the couple to the police station.

Also read: Weird! Saudi man divorces wife for walking ahead

"Officers counselled them and let them off, while warning Khan not to meet the children without a court order," said a policeman. "Sanobar was standing outside the police station, talking to her father, when Khan came and had another argument with her, during which he attacked her with the paper cutter."

Senior inspector Vasant Labde said, "She was taken to Workhardt hospital with grievous injuries to her face. We have taken her statement and filed a case under sections 307 (attempt to murder), 324 (voluntarily causing hurt by dangerous weapons or means), 504 (intentional insult with intent to provoke breach of the peace) and 506(2) (criminal intimidation) of the Indian Penal Code against Khan and arrested him.

You may also like to read: Photos: It's complicated! TV stars and their troubled relationships