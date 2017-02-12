Mumbai: Man smashes wife's head 15 times with hammer in Versova



Suraj went to Priti's house and on finding her alone, smashed her head in with a hammer

A 28-year-old call centre employee allegedly killed his wife after smashing her head in with a hammer 15 times on Friday as he suspected her of having an affair. He then surrendered before the police. The man has been identified as Suraj Poojari, and the woman as Priti Poojari.



According to police sources, Suraj and Priti had got married in 2011 and were living in Versova with their year-old son. Suraj works with a BPO and Priti was a housewife, who used to take tuitions at home.



They had been living separately for at least the past five months following a quarrel as Suraj was always questioning Priti's fidelity. Priti had gone to live with her mother whose building is close to Suraj's, said an officer from Versova police station.



Sources said Suraj spotted her several times in the area with some male friends and had been continuously calling her to come meet him with their son, but she refused. In a fit of rage, on Friday evening, Suraj went to Priti's house. She was alone at home and their son was asleep. Suraj repeatedly hit Priti on her head with a hammer. When she fell to the floor, Suraj thought she had died and went to Versova police station where he surrendered.



Meanwhile, a neighbour who had heard the commotion, rushed Priti to Kokilaben hospital where she died during treatment. The Versova police arrested Suraj and produced him before the court. He has been remanded in police custody till February 16.



"We have booked the accused for murder and are investigating further," said senior inspector Kiran Kale of Versova police station.