Mumbai: Man tampers with passport to hide marriage from parents, arrested

Representational pic

A Malad man has been held for allegedly tampering with his passport by pasting a fake work visa over the original spouse visa that he holds.

According to a report in The Times of India, Vaibhavkumar Chaturvedi (35) was nabbed during immigration check at Mumbai airport on Saturday. He was then handed over to the Sahar police. The accused, who is a salesman at a private ayurveda medicine manufacturing company, is said to have committed the fraud so as to hide his marriage to an NRI doctor from his parents and family members.

"Chaturvedi did not want his parents and other family members to know about his marriage so he pasted a fake work visa paper on the original spouse visa in his passport,” senior inspector B T Mukhedkar told the paper.

"In February, he visited the UK and lived with his wife for two weeks. During his stay there, he got a resident permit. He returned to Mumbai in February-end. Later, he told his parents that he would fly to the UK on March 11 on an official tour. He did not tell them that he had got a resident visa and was going there to meet his wife," the officer further told the paper.

The report added that Chaturvedi was booked under the Indian Penal Code sections 420 (cheating and dishonestly inducing delivery of property), 465 (forgery), 468 (forgery for purpose of cheating) and 471 (using as genuine a forged document of electronic record).