Mumbai: Man thrashes lawyer friend for helping his wife



Advocate Ashok Rajput suffered serious injuries to his head and arms

After witnessing the domestic violence in his friend's home for years, a Dahisar lawyer became the recipient of the same cruelty on Saturday night, when the friend brutally attacked him with a cane in his own office. The accused had suspected that the advocate was helping his wife to file a domestic violence complaint against him, said the police.

The incident took place at 9.30 pm, while Advocate Ashok Rajput was with a client in his office at DN Dubey Road, Dahisar East. The accused, identified as Vishnu Pandey, barged in and assaulted him.

Victim says

Rajput, who is also the general secretary of the Borivli bar council, said, "I was discussing a case with a client when Pandey entered and started abusing me. I removed him from the office, but when I turned, he hit my head from behind. I tried to stop him, but he kept attacking me. My head started bleeding and the locals rushed to my rescue. They called the police and handed the accused over to the cops."

According to the Dahisar police, Pandey, a resident of Mira Road, was upset with Rajput ever since his wife filed a domestic violence complaint against him last month.

Rajput said, "I have known the accused and his family very well for years. I had also heard and seen him fighting with his wife under the influence of alcohol. Due to this, she recently left him and also filed a domestic violence case against him. I knew this, but did not help her to file the case," said Rajput, who suffered serious injuries to his head and arms.

Pandey was arrested under Section, 323, 324, 325 (causing grievous hurt), 452 (house-trespass), 504 (intentional insult) and 506(2) (criminal intimidation) of the IPC. The accused was presented before the court and remanded to judicial custody till September 11, said an officer from Dahisar police station.

Wife beater

The accused's wife, Mamta, said, "He doubted my character and would assault me when he was under the influence. He also threatened to kill my parents. I took the kids and left last month, after he assaulted and stripped me in front of the neighbours, and burnt my clothes."

"Advocate Rajput was his friend, so I never took any help from him," she added.

