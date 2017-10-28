Mumbai: Man who yelled 'I Love You, You Love Me' at minor in Kurla gets bail

A 23-year-old Mumbai man has been sentenced to 6 months jail for shouting ' I love you, you love me' at a minor at Kurla railway station.





The incident took place on September 17, 2014. According to a report by the Indian Express, a sexual harassment case has been filed against Nitin Durgade for committing the crime. Nitin, a Chembur resident, was then arrested under IPC Section 354 (sexual harassment) and Section 12 of the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act.

The prosecution was reported saying that the victim reached CST station with two friends around 5.15pm and met a few other friends there. All of them boarded a local to Kurla and got into the general compartment behind the motorman’s cabin. The untoward incident occurred when the train reached Kurla.



The girl was quoted saying, "We usually got into the compartment as it is close to the exit at Kurla station. As we alighted at Kurla, an unknown man came near me and loudly said ‘I love you, you love me’. The girl also stated that she tried to get hold of the accused but he ran away. However, commuters on the platform got hold of him and thrashed him. GRP officers took custody of the accused and filed an FIR on the basis of the girl’s complaint.

The accused sought bail in 2015 but his plea was rejected because he could not submit a permanent residential proof. Later, when it was found that he has been in jail for sufficient time, he was granted bail by POSCO court in 2016. He had to pay a surety of Rs. 15,000.