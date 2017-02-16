Mumbai: Mankhurd-Kurla route on high alert

Following a high alert issued by the State Intelligence Department, the Government Railway Police (GRP) stepped up vigil between Mankhurd and Kurla railway junctions.

Around 4.30 pm on Wednesday, the department called up the GRP control room and asked them to beef up security on the route as some untoward incident might take place.

A senior officer of the Railway Protection Force (RPF) confirmed the development and said, "After the GRP alerted us, we informed the Crime Branch unit and asked our dog squad to conduct patrolling on the route."

Another RPF officer said, "We have asked the motorman and loco pilots to drive carefully. Around five to six officers have been deputed in the area to keep vigil and our engineering department has been asked to check the tracks." "Anti-social elements can attempt to destroy the tracks or they may again put some big rail piece in the way," he added.