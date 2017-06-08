Mumbai: Marathi singer Avadhoot Gupte files plaint in fake tweet case



Avdhut Gupte

Music composer and singer Avadhoot Gupte registered a complaint with the Cyber police station at BKC on Wednesday afternoon after he found the screenshot of an objectionable tweet doing the rounds on WhatsApp. An unknown person had created a fake twitter account in his name and was circulating an offensive tweet on the ongoing farmer agitation in the state.

Speaking to mid-day, Gupte said, “I am extremely hurt because of this incident. I belong to a farmer family and have always supported their cause. It is disturbing that someone is using my name to defame the farmers’ community and hurt their sentiments. I want the police to take action against the culprit.”

A Cyber police station officer said that they would verify the complaint and remove the material from the Internet. He also mentioned that if the incident amounts to a cognisable offence, then an FIR would be registered in the matter.