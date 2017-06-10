Mumbai: Marine Drive cops in a tight spot over new police station

While eager to get out of their cramped and crumbling police station, Marine Drive cops are not keen on the location for the new station house, which is half the size

The proposed site is half the size of the current police station. Pics/Pradeep Dhivar

The Marine Drive police are in a tight spot. For years, the cops have been operating out a British-era building that looks more like a tiny chawl with a leaky ceiling.

Just when they thought it couldn't get any worse, the authorities announced that the station house is being moved — to a plot that's half the size.

Keeping an eye

The police station was established in December 2002, so cops could keep a closer eye on the iconic Marine Drive, Mantralaya, State Assembly, Churchgate railway station, the residence of IAS officers and many important landmarks.

In addition, the cops also keep an eye on speedsters on the stretch between Nariman Point and Marine Drive.

Crumbling structure

The British-era structure currently housing the police station is crumbling with age and even the ceiling leaks. After initially proposing repairs for the building, the authorities instead proposed that a new ground+three structure be built.

But whatever excitement this created among the cops quickly disappeared when they found out where the new building was going to come up.

Sandwiched between Churchgate Pump House and another building, the new plot barely has any space.

"When we saw the site for the police station, we found it inappropriate, as there is no space for the movement of vehicles. We are not happy and have informed the Public Works Department about it," said a senior police officer.

'Doesn't serve the purpose'

However, work at the new location began six months ago and the ground floor has already been completed.

"In policing, what is most vital is the location, and this proposed site doesn't serve the purpose. On the other hand, monsoon has arrived, which will trouble our officers at the existing building," said another senior officer.