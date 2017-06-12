Mumbai: Matrimonial website for the mentally ill is lighting up lives

With divorces rising because one spouse had hidden a mental health issue, Nagpur psychiatrist launches matrimonial site where people can specify their mental illnesses openly and still find a match



On www.manomarriage.com, applicants have to register with a doctor’s certificate, and provide complete details regarding their illness. Pic for Representation

Nothing is easy for those suffering from neurological diseases, least of all finding a life partner. And with marriage with such patients still looked down upon, it forces them to hide their illness, leading to future discord. In order to change all that, a former student of KEM hospital’s psychiatry department has created a website, www.manomarriage.com, to help such patients find their soul mates.

Applicants have to register online with a doctor’s certificate, which gets verified by a team working for the website. They must also provide complete details regarding their illness. Even those having physical challenges, like visual handicap and skin diseases, can register on this site. In fact, a person without any illness can register if s/he has no qualms about marrying someone suffering from something.

"The website offers a platform for patients to interact, voluntarily disclose all facts regarding their illnesses, and then, go further towards solemnising the match with full understanding and reasonable expectations, to avoid disappointments and sufferings for both families," said Dr Avinash Joshi, who started it a year back, now practising in Nagpur.

Also read: Man gets divorce from 'mentally ill' wife who denied him sex for 7 years

"The main purpose of marriage is not just to have sex and bear children; it’s also companionship, security, comforts of home, emotional support, and caring and sharing."

The right fit

Meet Abhishek Joshi*. This 32-year-old has been undergoing treatment for paranoid schizophrenia for the last 10 years. His parents had been facing an uphill task trying to find a match for him, until manomarriage.com. A month back, they found a suitable girl, who suffers from a reproductive illness.

"We tried on various sites, but people still consider such illnesses a taboo and refuse any alliance. On this website, we went through a few profiles and found this girl. We are in talks for marriage; hopefully, things will work out," said his father.

Dr Joshi said that so far 45 people had registered on the website. "We get patients from across the country," he added.

Speaking about one of the recent requests he received for registration, he narrated the story of one Vikram Rao*, a 28-year-old engineer hailing from Karnataka. Last year, Rao was diagnosed with cancer in his testicles, following which the left testicle was removed.

"He has recovered completely, because his cancer was diagnosed at an early stage. He didn’t even have to undergo chemotherapy. But the illness itself, coupled with the fact that he has only one testicle, stopped anyone from agreeing to get married to him. But now, he is all geared up to find a match through the website," said Dr Joshi.



Dr Avinash Joshi

In this together

The good doctor said he has been reaching out to psychiatrists and gynaecologists across the state to join hands and widen the site’s reach.

"I have been reaching out to doctors across the state to make all of their patients aware of the website. Perhaps, this is a better way of rehabilitation - two families sharing the load of disability with full transparency, preventing future legal battles," he said.

Dr Sagar Mundada, a psychiatrist from KEM hospital and president of Indian Medical Association (Youth), Maharashtra, who has joined the campaign with Dr Joshi, said, "Many times, people tend to hide their psychiatric problems while going for marriage proposals. This increases the stigma around the illness. By declaring it in public, it helps to establish trust, which is crucial for marriage; it nullifies any taboo and helps the couple to plan their future well. Such an initiative must be appreciated."

It's all hush-hush: Under the carpet, inside the closet

Psychiatrists say one of the commonest reasons of divorce is at least one partner having some or the other neurological disorder. Parents of such patients desperately try to get their children married off somehow, shrinks add, because they have this belief that their son or daughter will get better after marriage, and subsequently, they hide about the illness during talks with the other side. Ultimately, this is what paves the way for future discord between couples, they explain. Doctors also say that they have seen many cases wherein even the treatment is stopped after marriage, either over the same belief (that the union will fix the disease) or fear over consequences following its revelation, leading to a relapse of it in the patient. While those who continue to seek treatment after marriage face constant pressure and victimisation.