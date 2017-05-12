Mumbai: MBA student loses year despite not failing thanks to college's goof-up



Ajay Gade

He burnt the midnight oil, preparing for his semester III papers, took the exams, exuding confidence of clearing them all. But it doesn't matter anymore; he has to repeat the whole year anyway, thanks to shoddy management on part of the institute.

This is what has happened to Ajay Gade, who has been pursuing a part-time MBA course from Jamnalal Bajaj Institute of Management Studies. Gade, who appeared for three semester III papers in the supplementary examination, after being unable to take them along with the others in November 2016, was not allowed to sit for the semester IV exams by the institute. Reason: the results of the supplementary exams have still not been declared, again, by the institute.

As per rules, results of the supplementary examination are supposed to be declared before the start of the next exam.

Untimely tragedy

Gade could not appear for three papers in November 2016 because he had to go to his native place after his father's sudden death. He then appeared for those in April this year. Confident of clearing all, Gade attended all semester IV lectures and internals, and prepared for the exams, only to be told at the last minute that he wouldn't be allowed for it. "The Mumbai university as well as the education minister had asked the institute to consider my case, after I wrote letters to both, and yet, the institute has failed to act," said Gade, who works as a manager in a reputed company. "We part-time students are already doing an extended version of the course, compromising on many other things. Losing an entire year is a huge loss."

While the result of supplementary examination is pending for all students who appeared for it, most could proceed to semester IV exams because they had only two papers remaining.

All over again

Gade is now wondering whether he has to attend all lectures again next year. "I was not asking any favour or exemption. I was in depression after losing my father, and hence, could not appear for three out of the five semester III papers. But I followed the rules, and took the remaining ones in supplementary examination. How is it my fault if the institute has failed to declare the result on time?" he asked. "The aim of the supplementary examination is that a student should not lose an entire academic year. How has that helped me?"

Officialspeak

Institute director Dr. Chandrahauns Chavan said, "We are following university regulations. Any student who has failed in more than two papers cannot appear for the next examination. The student is misguided."

When contacted, university registrar Dr. MA Khan said, "The student had approached us, and directives were given to the institute that his case be considered... Also, in any case, the supplementary examination result should have been declared before the next examination is held. I will look into the matter."