Mumbai: Medical aspirants in a quandary after apex court's order

With Std XII board exams approaching, students aspiring for a career in medicine are a troubled lot.

While medical admissions were going to be based only on National Entrance and Eligibility Test (NEET) marks, the recent Supreme Court order on giving 40% weightage to board exam marks, has students and their parents confused.

"The entire year we prepared for NEET, and suddenly board exam marks will have 40% weightage. The Directorate of Medical Education has not issued any guidelines on it yet. Whether it will be implemented this year or next year is also the question. Now when the board examination is just few days away, we are again in the dark," said Saurabh Mittal, a student from Kandivli.

"There have to be clear guidelines about it before students appear for exams," said Ruhi Kapoor, a parent. Shruti Shetty, another student said, "The basic purpose of NEET was that there will be a common test,. But now again they have introduced weightage for board examination."