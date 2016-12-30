Mumbai: Medicine stores not a priority for pharmacy colleges

Even after the Pharmacy Council of India’s directives, not a single college has sought permission to start these stores on campus



Representation pic

It appears that the city’s pharmacy colleges are not interested in helping patients get medicines easily and at cheaper rates. Even though in 2015, the Pharmacy Council of India sent directives to all such colleges to start generic medicine stores at their premises, not even a single college has taken initiative in starting the service.

So far, the Food and Drug Administration (FDA), which is the main regulating body for issuing licenses to medical stores, hasn’t received a single request from any college.

Speaking to mid-day, joint commissioner (Drugs) of FDA Masal Bala said, “Till now we have not received any application from pharmacy colleges asking for permission to start generic medicine stores in their premises. If they ask for it, then we will definitely grant them permission.”

Commenting on the matter, Vijay Patil, president of State Pharmacy Council said, “It is a good initiative on the part of the council but these medicines should be made available in general stores on a priority basis.”

Medical experts are of the opinion that generic medicines are same as the branded ones, but are available at cheaper rates. It has the same dosage and chemical combination.

Speaking about this aspect, assistant professor of pharmacology, JJ Hospital, Dr Abhijeet Joshi said, “Generic medicines are equally effective as branded ones. More people can afford them, as they are much cheaper.”