Mumbai: Meet 51-year-old man who just runs marathon for living

51-year-old Pradip Kumar Ray has been running in marathons across the country since 2005 to earn a living; he’s hoping to cash in on his first Mumbai marathon win on Sunday



Pradip Kumar Ray. Pic/Poonam Bathija

Marathoners participating in the Mumbai marathon tomorrow run for varied reasons, from a range of social causes to an array of personal goals. But Pradip Kumar Ray is a step away from both, as he will be running to earn his bread and butter.

For the last 12 years, the 51-year-old has been living off the money he has earned winning marathons.

Ray shares a small room with three others at Charni Road and has been running since 2005, when he came to Mumbai from Kolkata to make a living. He never had a full-time job and took to running marathons across the country to earn a livelihood.

’Tis the season

Speaking to mid-day, Ray, who returned from Chennai days after coming second in the Chennai marathon and winning Rs 40,000, said, “This is the season for me to participate in all possible marathons and I have been consistently coming second or third. Even in the Chennai marathon, I completed the full race in 3 hours and 25 minutes. I could have pushed myself hard to complete the race in a lesser time, but as I had to participate in the Mumbai marathon, I decided to run safe to avoid any injuries.”

Ray added, “Usually, marathon runners take a break of at least four to six weeks after running a full marathon. But I have no choice; if I take break, it will cost me my livelihood. Before going to Chennai, on December, I won the second place in Vasai-Virar marathon and won Rs 25,000.”

Speaking about how he maintains the schedule, Ray said, “I download the marathon calendar. Accordingly, I plan my schedule and enrol myself for each and every marathon at places like Gujarat, Chennai, Delhi, Pune, Thane, etc. I even participate in marathons where there is no prize money.”

Never won in Mumbai

Interestingly, Ray has never won the Mumbai marathon before ever despite participating since 2005. “But this year, I am confident I will come in the first three categories in the age group of 50 to 60 years, for the full marathon. I have already started my practice,” said Ray.

On being asked how he manages to survive in the city with the prize money, he said, “I am single and have no liability. I can spend the next five months with Rs 40,000 by paying my part of the rent and eating meals twice a day. I have no vices and no family.”

And on his preparation and diet, he said, “It is only during the next few months after monsoon that I have to ensure I keep some savings, as my diet requires some addition of dry fruits and milk.”

Ray hails from a small village in Malda in West Bengal. He never went to school and lost his parents to cancer when he was 10. He started living with his uncle but had to leave as he was finding it difficult to care for Ray. He then started doing odd jobs in hotels to earn a living. At 17, he worked for a commercial artist and learnt how to make glow signboards. He even started drawing and writing signboards on a weekly pay of Rs 50. However, after changing few jobs and with arrival of computers, he would seldom get a regular flow of income.

Chancing upon the marathon

In 2005, he decided to come to Mumbai and took up odd jobs initially, but soon gave up on working. However during all of this, he ensured that he did not miss his daily morning run. In 2005, when he was running at Marine Drive one morning, he saw many runners practicing and upon inquiring with them, he learnt about the Mumbai Marathon.

“I did not have proper shoes to run, so I went to Chor Bazaar and bought running shoes for Rs 200,” said Ray. After that it was ‘Mumbai Road Runner’ formed by noted national runner Leelamma Alphonso, who took him in her team and started giving him tips for free.

Run till I’m 80

When asked till what age he intends to run, Ray said, “I will participate in every marathon, even when I am 80.” However, he has one remorse, “I do not have money to have my own house and therefore do not have a passport or else, I would have even taken part in marathons all around the world.” But he does want to get married. “Sahab, who doesn’t want to get married, but when I do not have a fixed income, then how can I dream about having a family,” said Ray.