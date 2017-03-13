Mumbai Crime: 16-year-old mentally-challenged girl allegedly molested by neighbour

A 16-year-old mentally-challenged girl was allegedly molested by her neighbour in DN Nagar, Mumbai on Friday afternoon. The accused tried to rape her, the police said.



According to the police, the girl stays with her mother and elder sister. On Friday, when her mother and sister went to the market, the accused saw she was alone. He entered the girl's home, locked the door and allegedly molested her.

"The man, who is 21 years old, had barged into her house, nabbed her on the floor and tried to rape her. The girl is mentally-challenged...," said a police officer from DN Nagar police station.



When her sister returned home, she saw that the door was locked. When she saw from the window, she was shocked.

A police source said that after the incident, the girl's sister came to the police station and registered a case against the 21-year-old man. Police arrested the accused from the locality within half an hour.

"We arrested the accused and a case has been registered against the accused under Section 354 and Section 4 of Protection of Children from Sexual Offences act (POCSO) and investigations are on," said Dhanaji Nalawde, senior police inspector from DN Nagar police station.