Mumbai: Mess with escalators on Western Railway stations at your own risk

A day after mid-day reported about static escalators being tampered with at Borivli railway station, Western Railway (WR) authorities have announced that it is developing a new software to help detect if the machine has deliberately been interfered with.

Following complaints of railway escalators shutting down during peak hours, WR has decided to install a chip-like mechanism that will activate each time the machine shuts down accidentally or is tampered with by miscreants. “A message will be sent to the station master and other railway officers in-charge of upkeep and maintenance of these escalators,” confirmed Mukul Jain, divisional railway manager (Mumbai), Western Railway.

According to source, all static escalators have a red button, which if pressed, brings the machine to a grinding halt. The button is used only during emergency or maintenance work. The only way to restart it is by informing the station master, who uses a key to switch it on again. The new technology will help detect if any one is playing with its mechanism.

WR authorities have already started working on a software and trials are underway at Vasai station.

The new technology will also pinpoint the precise escalator of a particular station and the platform where it has shut down.

A WR official hinted that people working inside the station premises could be responsible for the tampering. “Coolies, who until now were carrying luggage till right outside the station premises, have been hit by the presence of escalators. There are possibilities that the coolies are playing mischief and shutting down the escalators just before long distance trains arrive,” the official said.