Mumbai: Metro, railway commuters will soon be able to travel on single card

It would appear that the government is starting to commit to the seamless integration of public transport and to that end, Railway minister Suresh Prabhu said that they are working with the MMRDA to implement within six months, a way to integrate the Metro rail with the suburban local system.

This will reportedly happen when the Andheri-Dahisar Metro is complete, by which time they will also merge the system with the existing Versova-Andheri-Ghatkopar Metro, suburban railways and even BEST.

"We are working towards merging all the transport system in Mumbai," said Prabhu, but when asked why the existing Western and Central Railways along with Versova-Andheri-Ghatkopar Metro rail and Chembur-Wadala Monorail aren't already merged considering they all employ the smart card system. The integrated transportation system (ITS) will basically ensure that people, by swiping a single card, can travel throughout the city.