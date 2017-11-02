Mumbai: Metro Rail Corporation issues notice to fell 444 trees in Aarey colony

One more threatening step has been taken towards destruction of green in Goregaon's Aarey Milk Colony for a car depot for Metro III (Colaba-Bandra-Charkop). The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) has issued a public notice for felling 444 trees. The Garden Department has asked citizens to give their suggestions and objections to the notice in the next seven days.



Of the total trees proposed to be cut, 307 are those that 'come in the way of the proposed ramp area' at Sariput Nagar in Aarey Milk Colony. Pic/Nimesh Dave

According to the notice, the Mumbai Metro Rail Corporation Limited (MMRCL) has sent a request to cut down 137 trees for the proposed Pylon Termination of substation and road diversion adjacent to the car depot and 307 others that are coming in the way of the proposed ramp area at Sariput Nagar in Aarey Milk Colony.

Civic officials said that once the procedure of suggestions and objections was completed, the proposal would be sent to the Tree Authority Committee for final approval. Officials admitted that the proposal was likely to face criticism from corporators of Opposition parties as well as the ruling Shiv Sena, as all is not well between the allies.

Breaking it down

Despite widespread protests from citizens and activists, MMRCL has been adamant on constructing a car depot for Metro III in Aarey colony. The car depot will be spread over 25 hectares and accommodate 35 eight-coach trains. In June, MMRCL had revealed that 3,130 trees would need to be cut for the project.

Now, say sources, fearing outrage from corporators and citizens, MMRCL has broken down its proposal into parts and sent it to the BMC for approval.

A senior civic official said, "We will give seven days to citizens to submit their suggestions and objections. After that, the proposal will be tabled before the Tree Authority Committee for final approval."

Sena leaders in the BMC are toeing the line of Yuva Sena chief Aaditya Thackeray, who is supporting the 'Save Aarey' group. "We are going to oppose the proposal as cutting of so much trees will affect the environment to a large extent. Development should not be at the cost of destruction of environment," said Sena group leader Yashvant Jadhav.

Targeting the BJP for supporting the car depot, he added, "The BJP is showing its double standards... Recently, it had opposed the proposal of purchasing wooden benches for schools citing environmental reasons. But for Metro, they are ready to cut trees."

The other side

However, BJP group leader Manoj Kotak countered Sena's claim. "Before making any statement, Yashvant Jadhav should first apply his brain. He is pointing out that one particular case without understanding the issue. In the case of benches, there were other options available, like eco-friendly and plastic benches. In the case of Metro car depot, there isn't an alternative," he said.

Nonetheless, a small silver lining has emerged for conservationists and environmentalists fighting for Aarey Milk Colony. The Bombay High Court on Tuesday agreed to examine whether the car depot could be shifted to Kanjurmarg. Despite repeated attempts, MMRCL remained unavailable for comment.

