Mumbai: Metro work causes water pipeline burst near Borivli



Water gushes out of the damaged pipeline

Work on the Mumbai Metro Line 2A on Sunday caused a water pipeline to burst near Borivli. While it was repaired by the evening, there was no disruption in water supply in the area.

On Sunday around 12 noon, the pipeline which stretches from Don Bosco School, Borivli, to Shimpoli Road, was hit by an excavator working on Mumbai Metro Line 2A. The line is being executed by the Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC) on behalf of the Mumbai Metropolitan Region Development Authority (MMRDA) and is part of the 41.2 km line between Dahisar East-Bandra-Mandale.

Local resident Akshay Patil, who took pictures of the incident, said, “A lot of water was wasted. It flowed for about two hours after which they seem to have repaired the damaged pipeline.”

The problem did not lead to any disruption in the water supply to the residents. An official from DMRC said, “Around 12 pm, when the metro work was on, a thin water pipeline burst. But it was repaired by 6.15pm. Thankfully there was no disruption in the water supply, as the incident happened during non-supply hours, and the pipeline was repaired before 7 pm, which is when water supply resumes in the area.”

