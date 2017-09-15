Mumbai: MHADA has only 8 houses for the weaker section

After a delay of almost four months, MHADA has finally announced the dates for its housing lottery. However, it has not been able to offer more than eight houses for the economically weaker section (EWS). Of the total 819 houses it is offering, majority (336) would be available for the higher income group (HIG).

Apart from the EWS and HIG, 281 houses will be offered for the middle income group and 192 for the lower income group. After paying the charges, citizens can apply for the lottery on htpps://lottery.mhada.gov.in between September 16 and October 21. The lottery would take place on November 10. A MHADA official said, "Implementation of GST and registration with the Real Estate Regulatory Act (RERA) 2016 led to the delay."