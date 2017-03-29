Mumbai: Milan subway to remain shut on April 1, 2 for repair work

Motorists will be forced to use adjoining flyover, as subway will remain shut on April 1, 2 for railway repair work

Milan subway

Motorists using Milan subway are going to be inconvenienced over the weekend, as the subway will remain closed to traffic on April 1 and 2 for repair work on the railway lines. Commuters will instead have to use the flyover adjoining the subway.

An official from the Western Railway had announced that Milan subway would remain shut for road traffic from the midnight of April 1 as railway authorities carry out urgent repairs of the girders on the up and down lines above the subway.

The 700 metre-long-Milan Subway flyover, which passes over the railway track and connects Santacruz East and West, was thrown open to the public in 2013.

The Mumbai Metropolitan Regional Development Authority had constructed the flyover in order to put an end to gridlocks on the subway during peak hours. Over 40,000 vehicles ply on the subway daily. It was expected that once the flyover was thrown open to the public, motorists would avoid taking the subway. However, motorists still prefer using the subway.

“Milan subway is the fastest route for motorists going towards Santacruz East. With its closure, we will have to take the flyover, and this could lead to traffic jams,” said motorist Hitendra Babaji Pachkale.