Mumbai: Minor girl commits suicide



Representational image



A 14-year-old girl allegedly committed suicide by hanging herself at her house in Parksite area in suburban Vikhroli, police said on Wednesday. Sakshi Adhikari, a class-IX student, took the extreme step by hanging herself to a ceiling fan yesterday, a senior police official said.



Her father saw her hanging from a ceiling fan. With the help of the neighbours, he rushed her to a civic-run hospital. But Sakshi was declared dead on arrival, he said. According to the official, the reason for her suicide is not yet known and a case has been registered.