It was a lucky escape for auto driver Durgesh Sharma, 39, last night when a speeding tempo, loaded with fish, crashed into his vehicle near Milan subway, completely destroying it. The accident took place around 3.20 am. Sharma had just started his day ferrying passengers and was dropping off his first passenger to Vile Parle’s New Cargo gate on the WEH.



The truck containing fish that crashed into Durgesh Sharma's

While he was collecting payment for the completed trip, he heard a massive crash behind him and his rickshaw skidded a few feet before turning upside down. A badly shaken Sharma, said, "After the sound of the crash, the next thing I know is being taken out of the autorickshaw by locals and other rickshaw drivers. Luckily, the passenger had already got off the rickshaw."



Autorick-shaw on Milan subway last night. Pic/Atul Kamble

Bystanders said the passenger was immensely fortunate as the entire back of the rickshaw had been crushed in the impact. The tempo was coming from Dahanu and was on its way to Colaba, the police said. While cops found the cleaner inside the tempo, the driver had run away. Sub-inspector from Vile Parle police station, Dipali Patil, said, "A case will be made out against the tempo driver under IPC section 279 (rash driving) and under section 138 (A and B) of the MV Act."